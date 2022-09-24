Oyo South PDP senatorial candidate, Tegbe, inaugurates LG campaign coordinators, committees

Oyo South senatorial candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Olasunkanmi Joseph Tegbe, has formally inaugurated his local government campaign coordinators and committees for the 2023 general election.

The inauguration had in attendance the Director-General of Tegbe Campaign Council, Adeniyi Adeyinka Bibire; Oyo South Senatorial Chairman, Chief A. O. Ojelabi; all PDP local government chairmen in the senatorial district, other PDP stakeholders and the entire campaign team.

The occasion, held in Ibadan, also featured many PDP stakeholders who were there to solidarise with Tegbe and identify with the newly-inaugurated campaign team.

Director-General of Tegbe campaign…