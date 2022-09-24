Photo of Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place released

The first picture of the new ledger stone marking the Queen’s final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace.

The black burial stone has been set into the floor of the George VI Memorial Chapel, where the monarch was buried on Monday.

The stone is engraved in memory of the Queen, her parents, and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

It replaces a previous slab dedicated to George VI and the Queen Mother.

The fresh stone now reads “George VI 1895-1952” and “Elizabeth 1900-2002” followed by a metal Garter Star, and then “Elizabeth II 1926-2022” and “Philip 1921-2021”.

All four royals were members of the Order of the Garter, the most…