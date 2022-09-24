Policeman killed in Edo hoodlums attack, as govt debunks ISWAP attack

The Edo State Police Command on Saturday said one of its officers was killed and an operation vehicle burnt when some criminals carried out a reprisal attack on the men of the Command in the state.

The Command made the disclosure in a statement by the Command Deputy Spokesperson, Jennifer Iwegbu.

The statement reads: “In continuation of our ongoing bush combing strategy to rid the state of heinous crimes, especially kidnapping, Edo State Police Command refutes claims that it was ISWAP that carried out the attack by fleeing bandits at Ibillo-Igarra Road Junction, Edo State on 22/09/2022.

“You would recall that the anti-crime patrol team of the Ibillo division, Edo State…