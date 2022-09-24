What causes prostrate cancer? – Tribune Online

I am a 50 -year old man. I lost my father many years ago to Prostate Cancer. Since I am aware that the ailment runs in families, kindly advise me on how to know if I have the ailment and how to avoid having it.

Godwin (by SMS)

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. It is a cancer that starts in the prostate gland. The prostate is a small, walnut-shaped gland in men that produces the seminal fluid that helps transport sperm. Prostate cancer usually grows slowly and is initially confined to the prostate gland, where it may not cause any symptoms. However, as the cancer grows, it may begin to spread…