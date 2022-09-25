2023: Northern traditional rulers, retired military officers back Atiku

PROMINENT traditional rulers and notable retired military officers from the Northern part of the country have thrown their weight behind the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over what they perceived as the unsalutary manner the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, is insisting Atiku must force the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to resign.

The eminent northern leaders have also resolved to adopt a campaign slogan of “Alhaji Atiku, namu namu ne” meaning – Alhaji Atiku is our own, as their slogan. An impeccable source,who held a prominent position in the administration of the former head of state, General…