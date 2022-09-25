A review of Muhammad Ya`qub Aligan’s Islamic studies for primary schools (books 1-6)

Book Review presented during the Formal Launch and Presentation of Muhammad Ya`qub Aligan’s Islamic Studies for Primary Schools, at Islamic Centre Hall, UNILAG Mosque , Lagos on August 25, 2022.

The Background

Appraising the state of Islamic Studies instruction at all levels of education in Nigeria, should be an appropriate starting point for this review. Among other objectives, Islamic Studies is meant to present to learners:

the practical application of Islamic teachings to life. the spiritual, moral, socio-economic and intellectual roles of Islam in society the historical and contemporary development of Islam as well as the lessons learnt from them.

From the…