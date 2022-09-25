Do these 7 things to become a great listener

Life is busy, and it seems to go by faster every day. We all try to do a million things at once, and sometimes it works out. But active, effective listening isn’t something you can do on the fly. It requires a conscious effort.

Effective listening is something that can be learned and mastered. Even if you find attentive listening difficult and, in certain situations, boring or unpleasant, that doesn’t mean you can’t do it. You just have to know what to work on. A psychologist, Travis Bradberry highlighted some things great listeners do differently.

1. Focus

The biggest mistake most people make when it comes to listening is they’re so focused on what they’re going to say…