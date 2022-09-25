FG honours Benin monarch with Commander of Federal Republic

The Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Aklolokoolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has been honoured with the National Award of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The letter of nomination for the award was conveyed to the Omo N’Oba by the Imma of Somorika, His Highness Sule Idaiye, on Friday at the ancient Benin Palace.

The conferment of the honour is part of the activities marking the 62 independence anniversary of Nigeria, and the honour is conferred on any citizen of Nigeria for his/her contributions to the development of the nation.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Omo N’Oba, Iguobaro Osaigbovo said, that the Benin…