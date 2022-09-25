Group charges APC leadership on genuine reconciliation, inclusion

As the 2023 general elections draw nearer, a support group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) and the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to ensure that all aggrieved members of the party are genuinely reconciled.

The Group, APC 360 says this will ensure a successful outing for the party at the presidential, governorship, senatorial, Reps and State Assemblies election, warning that any “window dressing” reconciliation will be counter-productive.

In a statement in Abuja at the weekend, the National Secretary of APC 360, Dr Chris Enoch said there are still frayed nerves arising…