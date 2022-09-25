How I want to make the world feel my music ― LissyBee

Combining music and school is something that budding music artiste, Omotosho Oluwabusuyi also known as LissyBee likes to do without any clash.

As his music career continues to grow at a steady pace, LissyBee said making music and going to school has helped him to understand how tasking the job of music could be but he enjoys every bit of it.

According to him, coming into the music industry and studying Business Management in Cyprus could only mean that he would come out as not just a serious and business-minded individual but a musical genius who could combine the business and music aspects of his job well.

Speaking about what he intends to achieve with music, he said he is…