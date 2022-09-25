Lagos Arewa community backs Tinubu’s presidential bid

Members of the Arewa Community within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, have made known their resolve to support Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bid, to record an overwhelming victory in the 2023 presidential election.

The Chairman of the body, Saadu Yusuf Dandare, who is also the Chairman of Arewa Community APC South-West, gave the assurance on Sunday, in Lagos, where he noted that Tinubu’s victory as president is critical to them.

He said: “Asiwajus election is critical to us. It is his turn to be president of Nigeria come 2023, therefore all hands must be on deck because it is payback time, hence Asiwaju needs a total and overwhelming victory in 2023…