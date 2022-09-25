NAFDAC raises alarm over abuse of unauthorized bleaching cosmetics

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians to desist from using unauthorized cosmetics and dangerous chemicals for bleaching the skin to enhance their beauty.

The Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye gave the admonition over the weekend at the brainstorming session during the two-day retreat by the Agency’s Top Management Committee (TMC) in Lagos.

Adeyeye expressed shock in the proliferation of beauticians engaged in formulation of unauthorized chemicals with the intention of applying them on their unsuspecting clients.

According to the NAFDAC boss, majority of Spa outlets in the nation’s cosmopolitan cities…