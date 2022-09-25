NGO celebrates second anniversary, honours deserving Nigerians

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Mercy of God Foundation, has celebrated its second anniversary, just as it used the opportunity to honour Nigerians who have contributed to humanitarian causes in Oyo State.

Those given awards of recognition include religious scholar, Professor Sabitu Ariyo Olagoke, for religious causes; a former chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in Oyo State, Mrs Oluwatoyin Malik; a trado-medical practitioner, Mrs Joy Adekunle Adejare; chairperson of Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Dupe Fehintola, among others.

Speaking during her remarks, the founder of the association, Mrs Lucia Adebola Ayanbiola, said the…