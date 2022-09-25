Ogun govt to expedite passage of Rural Access Road Agency, State Road Fund Bills

The Ogun State Government has promised to expedite the passage of the Bills establishing the Rural Access Road Agency (RARA) and the State Road Fund (SRF) to ensure the building and maintenance of rural roads, as well as sourcing funds for the project.

The Commissioner for Rural Development in the state, Jamiu Odetoogun, made this known at the Road Sector Reform Stakeholders Workshop held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The workshop which had in attendance representatives from the private sector and relevant government agencies was organised by the Ogun State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) and the Ministry of Rural Development, with the aim of ensuring…