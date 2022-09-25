PenCom okays 25% withdrawal from RSA balance as equity contribution for mortgages

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has approved the issuance and immediate implementation of the guidelines on accessing Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA) balance for payment of equity contribution for residential mortgages by RSA holders.

In a statement issued over the weekend in Abuja and signed by the management of the Commission, all stakeholders and the public, particularly Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders, were notified of the approval and immediate implementation of the Guidelines.

According to PenCom, the approval was in line with Section 89 (2) of the Pension Reform Act 2014 (PRA 2014), which allows RSA holders to use a portion of their RSA balance towards…