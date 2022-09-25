Police arrests 3 suspected criminals in Abuja, recover stolen car, other valuables

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have arrested an all-male gang trio of; Shetima Abubakar, Yakubu Iliya and Haruna Amadu, suspected to have robbed an Abuja residence along Old Gwarinpa road in the early hours of Saturday.

The operatives also recovered a Mercedes Benz GLK 350 Ash Colour with REG. NO. GWA 740 FM, laptop computers, mobile phones, and other valuables were stolen from the victims in the process.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Commissioner, Babaji Sunday was quoted as saying: “Following a prompt distress call of criminal invasion and armed…