Tinubu now desperate, procuring fake Christian groups to divide the Church — Babachir Lawal

Former secretary to government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal who is at the head of the stiff opposition against the controversial Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu for using his desperation to divide the Church.

Babachir Lawal declared that in his desperation to justify the deliberate relegation of Christianity to the background in the scheme of the political leadership of the country, the APC presidential candidate has now resorted to procuring fake Christian Groups to divide the Church.

The former SGF made the assertion in a statement he personally signed and made available to…