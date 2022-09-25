Worship4Change to raise N75m for indigent children

A leading not-for-profit organisation in Nigeria, Worship4Change, will hold a charity concert tagged, ‘Green Worship 5.0’, on October 3.

According to the organisers, the benefit concert is organised to create awareness and support for indigent children, orphans and children with special needs.

The annual concert, which is the 5th edition, will hold at Pistis Conference Centre (Elevation Church), Lekki, Lagos, by 3pm.

The convener and Chief Responsibility Officer, Worship4Change, Pastor Wale Adenuga, at a pre-concert media parley, at The Gateway, Iganmu, Lagos, last Thursday, noted that this year’s concert will have in attendance leading gospel acts from Nigeria and United…