7 burnt in Lagos auto accident

Seven people, including a child, died, on Sunday, in an auto accident that occurred around the Iyana Oworo axis of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency ( LASEMA ) confirmed the Sunday incident and added that the driver of the bus and three female adults, who escaped with varying degrees of burnt were rescued.

Tribune Online gathered that the deceased persons were occupants of a fully loaded commercial bus heading to the Island of Lagos State.

The bus was said to have been engulfed in the wildfire, which completely burnt it, resulting in the death of the passengers.

Permanent secretary, LASEMA,…