Education, youth development must be restructured ― Stakeholders

For any country to make wholesome development, the education system needs to be prioritised and in order to fix tertiary education, focus must be placed on the foundation.

This was the submission made by the former Minister of Education in Nigeria, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili at the 2022 African Government Stakeholders Engagement Forum (AGSEF) conference.

The conference had the theme ‘Restructuring Education and Youth Development in Africa’.

Ezekwesili, who was represented by Mr Fidelis Ekom from the Human Capital Group, noted that focus must be placed on the foundation of education because without the foundation being solid, everything crumbles.

While employing a data-driven…