Fashakin was a dedicated Nigerian ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Engineer Rotimi Fashakin, a former Executive Director of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), describing him as a dedicated Nigerian.

Reacting to the demise in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Monday, President Buhari said: “I’m saddened by the death of such a dedicated and loyal party man whose intellect and competence was amazing.

“As a former spokesperson of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) party, I’m proud to put it on record that Fashakin was one of the most dedicated and hardworking party officials…