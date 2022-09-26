Gunmen kidnap another traditional ruler, release PDP chairman in Plateau

The paramount ruler of Tal chiefdom, the Golong Tal, His Highness Nanleng Yusuf Gotus, in the Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Tribune Online learnt that the rampaging gunmen in the local government stormed the palace of the paramount ruler at about 1:00 am on Monday and whisked him to an unknown destination.

It was gathered that the gunmen, numbering about ten, positioned themselves around the palace while four of them forced themselves into the residence of the traditional within the palace while other occupants were threatened to remain in their respective abodes within the palace.

A source close to the scene of the incident stated…