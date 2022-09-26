I have no political deal with Ogun PDP, Adebutu ― Amosun

The Senator representing Ogun Central in the National Assembly, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has denied news information about the political deal with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and its gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu in the coming elections.

The lawmaker, who was a two-term governor of the state, in a statement issued by his media aide, Alhaji Bola Adeyemi, described the news as outright falsehood.

He claimed that the news item was nothing but mischief to mislead the public and discredit his reputation.

Nigerian Tribune recalled that an agreement signed by Adebutu and his deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, on sharing of…