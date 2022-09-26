I will not relent in mobilising for Obi ― Edo PDP Reps aspirant

An aspirant for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives ticket in the party’s last primary in Edo State, Mr Anslem Ijebor has said he will not relent in mobilising and sensitising people to galvanize vote for the Labour Party (LP)’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Mr Obi is one of the front runners for the country’s topmost position in the 2023 presidential election.

Mr Ijebor told newsmen on Sunday in Lafia that his personal ambition was secondary to Nigeria’s collective interests, adding that when Obi emerged as a presidential candidate, he felt, “this is the right person to lead the country on the path of development and growth.”

He…