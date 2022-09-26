Institute deploys technology to check quackery in livestock production in Edo, Delta, others

The Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS) has said that it had deployed the use of technology to check quackery in the livestock subsector in the South-South zone 11 of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States.

The Registrar of the Institute, Professor Eustace Iyayi, disclosed this during a one-day South-South Zone 11 stakeholders town hall meeting held at the weekend in Benin.

Iyayi said quackery in the animal husbandry value chain had taken a very worrisome dimension hence the introduction of new technology to shut out quacks.

“Quackery has affected businesses in the sector because people who are doing it right are losing money steadily.

“What we have resolved to do is to try…