Key to attaining food, nutrition security in Nigeria ― NABDA

The Director-General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Professor Abdullahi Mustapha has said that the application of biotechnology in agriculture has put Nigeria on the path to attaining food and nutrition security.

Professor Mustapha noted that this became feasible following the commercialization of the released Bt Cotton and Bt Cowpea which are genetically modified.

Speaking at the 6th Edition of the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) media award and gala nite, the NABDA boss acknowledged the role of media in the progress the country has made in biotechnology adoption.

He said no technology development has ever succeeded anywhere in the…