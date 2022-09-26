Nigeria’s nonstop, high margin for error

I centre my admonishment around the National Day Rally Speech of the state of Singapore. It was a lengthy rallying speech that touched on several facets of their national life by their 70-year-old leader. It is pertinent to note that the speech took place at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE). I wait for that day, a Nigerian leader will take education as the belt of policy drive in the land of many doctorate degree holders yet millions of out of school children and labour issues that last months between teachers and government while universities are shut. The Prime Minister spoke in Malay and Chinese, followed by English. That was diversity in action, but here we are still…