NPA assures terminal operators of speedy conclusion of renewed concession agreements

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has assured that the renewed concession agreements for five terminal operators, which expired in 2021 are almost ready.

The Managing Director NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, who made this known recently during a chat with journalists in Lagos, added that under the new agreement, terminal operators would be more responsible for the maintenance of quays, fenders and allied matters such as port illumination.

According to him, the Authority is concluding discussions on the terms of the agreement and once that is sorted, the report will be sent to the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Federal Ministry…