Organisers target over 700 entries for LAIF 2022

ORGANISERS of the annual Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF), the Advertising Agencies Association of Nigeria (AAAN), have stated that the number of entries, expected for this year’s edition of the award, would be a significant improvement on the over 700 entries recorded last year.

The chairman of the LAIF Management Board, Mr Lanre Adisa, expressed the optimism in Lagos, recently, at a media briefing meant to unveil this year’s edition of the awards.

While expressing the board’s appreciation to the present leadership of the association and other relevant stakeholders for keeping the creative award ‘alive’, Adisa noted that such support had gone a long way in…