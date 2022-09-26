Review of Beyond Collaboration Overload

WE might think of rich communication between workers, transparent information sharing, and non-hierarchical decision-making as being attributes of high-performing organizations.

In the new book Beyond Collaboration Overload, Rob Cross argues that in excess all of those things contribute to burnout and low performance. “We endure a volume, diversity, and velocity of collaborations that place an unprecedented tax on our time and brains,” writes Cross, a management professor at Babson College.

He rightly points out that how many of us actually spend our work days doesn’t align with what we’d say are our professional or personal priorities. We attend meetings we don’t really…