Sultan, Sanwo-Olu urge ASUU to end 7-month-old strike

The Sultan of Sokoto, and leader of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar, and Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have called on the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) to call off the ongoing strike to enable the students, who had been out of schools for the past seven months to return to classes and continue with their academic programmes.

The Sultan and Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call on Monday during the 3rd Quarter Meeting 2022 of the Nigeria Inter-Religion Council held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, which had in attendance the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr…