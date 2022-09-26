Support for Peter Obi aligns with Afenifere’s ideological, equitable principles ― Ayo Adebanjo

Acting Leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has clarified the group’s decision to back the presidential aspiration of Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), saying it was in line with ideological and equitable principles Afenifere was known for as well as the social welfarist ideology of the defunct Action Group (AG) founded by the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Chief Adebanjo gave this clarification on Monday at a World Press Conference, which took place at WheatBaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, adding that Afenifere’s decision truly aligned with the defunct AG position which upheld strong advocacy for federalism as the best form of government to…