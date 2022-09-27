Agenda for CJN Ariwoola – Tribune Online

THE Senate has confirmed the appointment of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) as stipulated by law after he sailed through the screening hurdles. Ariwoola is the third justice of the Supreme court to occupy the exalted position of CJN during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. The tenures of Ariwoola’s two immediate predecessors did not elapse by effluxion of time. Both left office unceremoniously. While Justice Walter Onnoghen’s resignation was believed to have been orchestrated by the executive arm of government, the event leading to the exit of Justice Mohammed Tanko from the apex court was sculpted right within…