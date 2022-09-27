CBN raises benchmark interest rate to 15.5% at September MPC meeting

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the interest rates to 15.5 per cent from 14 per cent as it battles to rein in aggressive inflation running riot in the last four months.

Inflation in August was 20. 52 per cent, rising up from 19.64 per cent in July.

At the end of the meeting, the apex bank adjusted Asymmetric Corridor at +100 & -200 basis points around the MPR (interest rate).

The banking sector regulator also increased the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of banks to a minimum of 32.5 per cent and stressed that commercial banks will be debited from their reserves by Thursday at the most.

The Liquidity Ratio was retained at…