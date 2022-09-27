El-Rufai’s wife presents cash to survivors of GBV

Wife of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Chairperson of Northern Governors Wives Forum, Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, has donated cash to some survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the state.

This is as she maintained that the battle against GBV must be fought and won.

The Governor’s wife who received some of the survivors at the Government House in Kaduna on Tuesday, also said that one of the best ways to tackle the scourge of Gender Based Violence is education and financial empowerment of the women folk.

According to her, when women are educated and empowered, they will be financially independent of their abusers, hence the resolve of the Governors Wives Forum to…