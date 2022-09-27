Equities market reverses previous day’s gain as investors lose N29.42bn

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday was bearish to reverse the previous day’s gains, closing lower by 0.1 per cent.

Basically, the All-Share Index (ASI) settled at 49,163.81 basis points.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date loss increased to -1.4 per cent, while the Year-to-Date gain moderated to +15.1 per cent.

Equities investors, therefore, lose N29.42 billion from their investment as the market capitalisation closed at N26.52 trillion by the end of Tuesday’s trading session.

On Tuesday, investors’ interest in Zenith Bank was offset by selloffs in Guaranty Trust Holding Company, FBN Holdings, Access Corporation and United Bank for Africa putting…