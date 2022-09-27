ILO, NLC: How collaboration changed labour migration struggle in Nigeria

In June of 2019, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led a protest to the embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abuja to demand genuine reform of the controversial Khafala sponsorship system being practised in Gulf States.

It was the first time trade unions in Nigeria would lead an open protest to demand for improved protection for the rights of migrant workers. That action was a significant turning point for NLC’s involvement in the migration governance space in Nigeria.

A year earlier, specifically in August of 2018, NLC, with support from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), had inaugurated a National Trade Union Platform on Labour Migration in Nigeria.

The…