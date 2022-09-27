Kwara entrepreneurs trained on handling rejection, failures in business

Over 100 young entrepreneurs in Kwara state have been trained on how to handle opportunities, rejection and failures in businesses.

Speaking at the training programme, tagged, Entrepreneurs’ Pump 9.0. in Ilorin on Tuesday, a serial entrepreneur/business consultant, Mr Ahmad Lawal, advised upcoming entrepreneurs not to be afraid of failure if they must be successful.

Lawal, who told participants at the programme that failure is an experience, described it as the best teacher.

“If you don’t strike, you won’t hit. Not trying at all guarantees failure. Give every single endeavour your best. However, it is important to know when to give your all and when to quit.

