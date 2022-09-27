Lagos govt assures speedy completion of Lekki-Epe Expressway

Having attained 95 per cent completion stage of the rehabilitation and upgrading of the six-lane Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway in the first phase, the Lagos State Goverment has assured speedy delivery of second phase of the project from Eleko Junction to Abraham Adesanya Roundabout.

According to the Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, MrsAramideAdeyoye, the road project has been part of the state government’s efforts to eliminate traffic jam and enhance both human and vehicular movements on the corridor.

Speaking during the tour of the project, Adeyoye appealed to residents, commuters and other stakeholders to support the project’s contractors to enable them make a…