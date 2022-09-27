Lai Mohammed commends Ayade on Industrialisation

The Minister of Information, and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has applauded Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State for laying the foundation of industrialisation for the future of the state.

The minister, who was in the state for the 2022 World Tourism Day, gave the commendation after visiting a couple of industries built by the Governor in Calabar.

Some of the industries visited by the minister included the noodles factory, chicken processing factory, Calapharm and the garment factory.

Speaking on the importance of the industries, Mohammed described them as the “future for Cross River State.

“I must commend Governor Ben Ayade for planting the seed for industrialisation.

…