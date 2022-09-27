NUAHP demands implementation of health workers’ approved hazard allowance

The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to commence implementation of the newly approved hazard allowance for medical and health workers in Nigeria.

The union also urged the Federal and State governments to take immediate action regarding the payment of specialists allowance to deserving healthcare professionals.

This was contained in a keynote address presented by its National President, Comrade Obinna Ogbonna, at the opening session of its National Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

“The union hereby appeals to Mr President to continue his magnanimity and consider the reciprocal gesture exhibited by health workers…