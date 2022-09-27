Olam Agri’s Crown Flour Mill empowers women with baking training certification

LAGOS, Nigeria, 23rd September 2022 – Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited, the flour milling subsidiary of Olam Agri, a leading agribusiness in food, feed, and fibre, has successfully empowered a group of indigent women by equipping them with valuable skills in baking. The beneficiaries of the empowerment initiative tagged Crown Flour Angels (CFA) were presented with the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) examination certificates at an event organised by the flour milling business on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Lagos.

The training and certification sponsored by CFM will offer the women the opportunity to take up employment in the hospitality sector, even as…