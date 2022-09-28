2023: Police warn politicians against hate speech

Borno State Police Command has warned politicians and political party supporters to avoid speeches and actions that may cause social unrest during political campaigns in the state.

The Commissioner of Police CP Abdu Umar gave the warning on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Maiduguri, the state capital.

According to him, It is a stern directive of the Inspector General of Police that the State’s Police Commissioners should advise the political actors in their respective areas to avoid actions or speeches and conduct their campaigns within the extant legal framework.

“The Inspector-General of Police is concerned with approaches by political actors. It is his stern…