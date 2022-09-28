52-year-old dies as building collapses in Ondo

A dilapidated classroom building of L. A. Primary School, Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Wednesday, collapsed on a middle-aged carpenter, Ademola Lawrence, killing him instantly.

It was gathered that the 52-year-old carpenter was working on the dilapidated building, pulling the building down to give way to another structure.

The building, however, collapsed on the father of four who died instantly before his remains were taken out from the rumbles.

A source said the deceased who hailed from Ode-Irele in the Irele local government area of the state was performing the work of a bricklayer when he met his untimely death.

He said “he was trying to…