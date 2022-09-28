Amotekun Corps: Case study of community policing in south-west Nigeria

Since the launch of the security network, Amotekun by the governors of the south-western states of Nigeria on January 9, 2020, ears have heard and eyes have seen tremendous feats towards stemming the tide of insecurity and efforts geared towards ensuring that there is tranquility.

The governors that developed this security network should be given accolades for taking the bull by the horns despite all the unnecessary challenges brought their way by the Federal Government.

To be factual, Amotekun Corps has been known for its swift response, sagacity or passion to secure the lives and properties of the people. Indeed, Amotekun has done well so far. If not for them, possibly the…