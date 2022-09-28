‘Bomadi is underdeveloped by the political class’

Chief Kingsley Muturu is candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Bomadi Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly. He spoke on the state of his constituency. EBENEZER ADUROKIYA brings excerpts.

What is your assessment of the progress and development in Bomadi over the years?

Truth be told, the situation of Bomadi is pathetic. It is pathetic in the sense that no meaningful infrastructure and economic development can be seen in this all-important town in Western Ijaw. Bomadi is strategically located and is important for so many reasons for the Ijaw nation. It is a confluence town where Ijaws in the hinterlands converge for various purposes, either business,…