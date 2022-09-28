Bunkering: NSCDC warns personnel against compromise

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has said that severe sanctions await officers found to have compromised the corps mandate of securing critical national assets.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NSCDC Commandant in Rivers State, Micheal Ogar gave the warning when he addressed officers of the command, according to a statement by the command’s Spokesman, DSC Olufemi Ayodele in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

He said the defence corps would not tolerate any act capable of denigrating the image and integrity of the corps.

“We must justify the existence of the corps by our unwavering commitment and loyalty to NSCDC mandate as acts of indiscipline,…