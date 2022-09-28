CSOs partners NPHCDA in fight against malaria, tuberculosis, others in Cross River

Civil Society Organisations(CSOs) in partnership with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in Cross River have placed five Local Government Areas(LGAs) on its watch concerning the fight against malaria and tuberculosis in the state.

The project include malaria control, immunization and nutrition with the primary aim of strengthening community-based ownership of health facilities, patronage to primary health care, COVID-19 vaccination and community-led monitoring and advocacy.

The LGAs include Abi, Boki, Obudu, Odukpani and Yala.

Addressing newsmen in Calabar, Programme Manager, State Malaria Elimination Programme, Dr Kenneth Takim said, “the CSO ACOMIN…