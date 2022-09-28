



Delta govt establishes 1,520 youths in agricultural production in six years

At least, 1,520 beneficiaries have been trained, established and supported in various agricultural enterprises under the Youths Agricultural Entrepreneurs Program (YAGEP) in Delta State between 2015 and 2021. The beneficiaries were established in poultry, crop production, piggery, fish production, agro-processing and agribusiness. YAGEP is one of the flagship job and wealth creation programmes of the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune