Global Harvest Church ignites Ibadan with ‘Harvestfire’

The Global Harvest Church on Wednesday began its five-day Harvestfire 2022 Multiply, at the Grace Cathedral, Harvesters’ Drive, Liberty Road, Ibadan.

The event is in two sessions, 9.00am and 5.30pm daily and it runs through Wednesday, September 28, to Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The event is being hosted by the lead pastor, Reverend Victor Adeyemi and his wife, Pastor Jumoke. Invited ministers of God include Reverends Albert Oduwole, Julian Kyula, Dr. Kay Ijisosan and Pastor Poju Oyemade.